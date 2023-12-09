The Inspector-General of Police has expressed his gratitude to the heads of the various security agencies in the country for the support he has so far received from them since he assumed office.

Dr George Akuffo Dampare speaking at a meeting of the national election security task force at Police Headquarters in Accra, said he greatly appreciates the extent of collaboration between the security agencies in the discharge of their duties.

“I deeply appreciate the extent of collaboration between us. Any time of the day I have called on any of you, you have proven to have my back, and I have your back also and I know that if we continue to work together like this, Ghana will continue to be the winner,” the IGP said.

On the 2024 elections, the IGP said the security agencies will ensure that it is peaceful and incident-free.

“We want to assure my sister (EC Chairperson) that we will continue to work with my colleagues here to ensure that just as elections in the country since I took over have been peaceful, the 2024 polls will be same” he noted.

The chairperson of the Electoral Commission Jean Mensa who was at the stakeholder meeting expressed her gratitude to the security agencies for their support during the elections.