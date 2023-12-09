Kumawood actress, Sandra Sarfo Ababio has taken to social media to share adorable photos of her daughter and fans cannot keep calm.

The photos were to mark the birthday of the young lady she identified as Dana.

Dana turned 16 on Thursday, December 7, 2023, and the proud mother could not help but take to Instagram to celebrate her.

Sharing the photos, Miss Ababio expressed her love and gratitude for her daughter.

Many social media users have taken to the comment section to share in Dana’s joy.

Dana’s looks in the photos have also sparked reactions among many admirers.

Sandra for the first time opened up about her daughter in an interview with TV personality, Delay in September 2023.

The actress revealed she got pregnant for a 50-year-old man when she was 22.

Watch the photos below: