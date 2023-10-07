Scott McTominay scored twice in stoppage time as Manchester United came from behind to record a sensational Premier League victory against Brentford at Old Trafford.

United were staring at a third successive home league loss for the first time since 1977 thanks to Mathias Jensen’s first-half effort.

McTominay was only brought on with three minutes remaining as manager Erik ten Hag desperately searched for salvation – and the Scot duly provided it.

He showed excellent control before firing home when Kristoffer Ajer scuffed a clearance inside his own box for the first.

Then, after Anthony Martial had a low shot saved by Thomas Strakosha, McTominay reacted quickest to a Harry Maguire flick-on and applied the priceless finish.

The home fans celebrated long after the final whistle as their team headed round on a lap of honour, which was probably a bit extreme but, given the circumstances, totally understandable.