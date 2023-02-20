A gorgeous Ghanaian bride received €10,000 (GH¢135,523.22) and luxurious gifts during her wedding in a video that has garnered reactions from social media users.

In the short clip, the bride receives the cash, an iPhone 14 pro max, and Jimmy Choo heels from a man attired in a fine suit.

She wore a glittering tiara to complement her look.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Live_weddings_with_kwaku said the gifts were from the husband.

”Husband gifted €10,000, iPhone 14 pro max, Jimmy Choo heels as a wedding gift,” the caption read.