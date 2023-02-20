The popular phrase ‘God giveth, God taketh’ is mostly echoed by Christians after losing their beloved ones.

Derived from the scriptures, specifically Job 1:21, the phrase which originally reads, “The Lord gave and the Lord hath taken away; blessed be the name of the Lord”, is usually used to console oneself while mourning the dead.

In the case of the late Ghanaian footballer, Christian Atsu, the situation isn’t any different as this statement has been heard on the lips of many following his demise.

However, a displeased Majid Michel has admonished individuals, particularly Christians, who have resorted to making such pronouncements to put a stop to it.

According to the actor, it is totally out of place to apply the said phrase in this context, adding that, Christian Atsu died prematurely.

“I don’t believe in ‘you don’t know what will happen tomorrow, God gives and God takes.’ That is a lie!” Majid said. “It was Job that made that statement. That ‘God gives and God takes’ statement, Job said it out of anguish! It was Job’s words and now we have made it a doctrine. It’s false.”

“God doesn’t give and God doesn’t take anything. It’s a lie. Atsu wasn’t supposed to die. It is a premature death, Atsu wasn’t supposed to die. God didn’t take Atsu nowhere,” he told Andy Dosty during a discussion on Daybreak Hitz.