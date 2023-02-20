Graham Potter still has the support of Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly and the club’s board despite their poor run of form.

The Blues have won just two of their past 14 games in all competitions and were beaten 1-0 by Premier League strugglers Southampton on Saturday.

Potter was appointed in September following the sacking of Thomas Tuchel.

However, Chelsea’s owners have made it clear that hiring Potter was part of a long-term project.

It is felt the team needs an opportunity to gel after a rebuild that has seen £583m spent on new players in the past two transfer windows, with eight new signings arriving in January alone.

It is also recognised the unprecedented injury crisis has also contributed to difficult circumstances for Potter.

A head injury to Cesar Azpilicueta in Saturday’s match adds another name to Chelsea’s lengthy injury list, which includes Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Christian Pulisic, Wesley Fofana, Edouard Mendy, Denis Zakaria and Armando Broja.

Potter’s future at Stamford Bridge will not be determined by success in the Champions League this season or the team’s ability to qualify for European football next season.

Although it is accepted Saturday’s result was not good enough – Southampton are bottom of the Premier League table – it is felt there are encouraging signs at the club.

Potter left Brighton and signed a five-year deal with Chelsea following Tuchel’s sacking.

Chelsea have won nine of their 25 games under Potter and sit 10th in the Premier League, 10 points off the Champions League places.

The Blues are next in action on Sunday at fourth-placed Tottenham (13:30 GMT).