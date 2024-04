Inflation for the month of March 2024 increased to 25.8% from 23.2% recorded in February 2024.

According to figures from the Ghana Statistical Service, the non-food inflation went up by 22.6 percent while food inflation increased to 29.6%

Locally produced items, and imported items went up by 26.6% and 23.8% respectively.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages as well as transport were identified as the main drivers for increase in the overall inflation for March 2024.