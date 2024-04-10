Renowned American rapper. Ja rule has made a quick stop at Krobo Odumase in the Eastern region.

Ja Rule is currently in Ghana to participate in the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a classroom block at Nuaso Anglican Primary School.

Collaborating with Pencils of Promise, Ja Rule aims to contribute to the construction of this classroom block in the Eastern region of Ghana.

This initiative follows Ja Rule’s post on X (formerly Twitter) to expand his philanthropic efforts to Ghana.

