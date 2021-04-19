Investigative Journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has spoken about actress Rosemond Brown, also known as Akuapem Poloo’s sentencing.

Poloo’s sentencing topped the headlines last week with many saying the judge could’ve been a little more lenient with a non-custodial sentence.

There were others who also thought she deserved what she got especially when she had pleaded guilty.

For many, her case will serve as a deterrent to others who are engaged in similar behaviours.

The Freelance journalist has since added her voice to the ongoing discussions, citing instances where the law worked in favour of high-profile personalities, where those who had no political power suffered jailed.

He contends that Ghanaians are not against the enforcement of laws but the selective application of same, citing many other examples.

Find his comments as posted on his Facebook wall below:

Ghanaians are not against the enforcement of laws. They are against the selective application of laws. They are against the fact that Akuapem Polo has been sentenced, but the MP and Minister who took responsibility for the shooting and the burning of motorbikes at a voters registration centre has been rewarded with a substantive ministerial position. And the police have released the thugs who were with her and actually fired the guns, according to eyewitnesses. They are against the justice system that puts Abuga Pele on trial while Clement Kofi Humado testified against him. Abuga Pele is in jail but Mr. Humado is free from prosecution.They are against the imprisonment of Philip Assibit of the Goodwill International Group for 12 years, while the likes of Zoomlion and rLG are free. These companies and their managers could not account for hundreds of millions of cedis dolled out to them through shady GYEEDA deals supervised by Clement Kofi Humado. So, before you vent your frustration and accuse those complaining of double standards, pause and reflect: Would Akuapem Polo have gone to jail if she had been the daughter of a minister of state? We want our laws to be enforced, but if the laws are enforced against only the weak and vulnerable, then it amounts to selective justice. And selective justice is injustice. Manasseh Azure Awuni

He opined also that Akuapem Poloo shouldn’t be made a hero because she hasn’t been a top role model for Ghanaian kids and youngsters who follow her on social media.