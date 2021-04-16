Ghanaian Actress, Rosemond Alade Brown, known in showbiz circles as Akuapem Poloo, was Friday slapped with a 90 days imprisonment for the publication of a nude picture with her seven-year-old son in June 2021.

Brown, was sentenced 90 days each to all three counts of publication of obscene materials, engaging in domestic violence namely a conduct that in any way undermined another person’s privacy or integrity, and engaging in domestic violence namely conduct that in any way detracted or was likely to detract from another person’s dignity and worth as a human being.

The jail term are to run concurrently which means that she will serve for 90 days.

Court’s consideration

In sentencing Poloo, the Accra Circuit court presided over by Ms Christiana Cann, took into consideration the aggravating facts, intrinsic seriousness of the offence, gravity, prevalence and premeditation with which she committed the offence levelled against her.

The judge, however, expressed concern about the sudden increase in the abuse of children in the country.

The court also took into consideration the mitigating factors which included pleading guilty simplicita, being a single parent, and the convict’s show of remorse.

Specific reasons

The court in giving its reasons to buttress the sentence held the view that the action of the accused did not only infringe on the rights of the child. It morally corrupted those who saw the post. It also caused the pride and dignity of the country as a whole.

“The court is bothered with posting nude photos on social media. There is no doubt that apart from the canker of rape, defilement, physical assault, the publication of obscene materials are on the increase.

“There is, therefore, the need to uphold our societal values and deal with this canker. The best interest of the child shall be the primary concern of the court,” Ms Cann said.

She further asked, “Did she ask for the permission of the child before posting the said picture? Did she respect the child’s right? No she did not,”

The judge further noted that Poloo had a basic responsibility for the development of her son but rather infringed on her son’s best interest, right to privacy and dignity.

Ms Cann added that sentencing Poloo must not only be punitive but must serve as a deterrent to society.

“A harsh sentence will serve as a deterrent,” Ms Cann said.

Counsel’s reaction

Meanwhile speaking to the media after the court sitting, Counsel for Poloo, Mr Andy Vortia hinted on plans to file for a review.

He revealed that he had written to the court for the full judgment and a review would be filed on Monday April 19.