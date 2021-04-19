Mariano Barreto has stressed that his side, Asante Kotoko are not scared to play any team in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

The Porcupine Warriors are unbeaten under Barreto since he took over the club as head coach.

Kotoko held Great Olympics to a goalless drawn game on Friday at the Accra Sports Stadium in the matchday 20 game.

The back to back wins under Barreto has propelled the club to the top of the summit.

With the club seeking to win the trophy, the 60-year-old, after picking a point against the Wonder Club said the team was brave enough to play any team.

READ ALSO

“I am happy to be back at the Accra Sports Stadium after 16 years,” he told Asempa FM.

“Ahead of the game, Great Olympics were saying they will beat us 3 or 4 goals but it never happened.

“My team is not afraid or scared of playing any team in the Ghana Premier League. We will do our best as always and we will see what will happen at the end of the season,” he added.