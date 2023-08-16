A man wanted for inflicting machete wounds on his ex-girlfriend at Aburi -Kitase in the Eastern region has been found dead in his room.

Bernard Essel Nana Yeboah, 45, a baker, is alleged to have drunk poison.

About a week ago, Bernard Nana Yeboah sneaked into the house of his ex-girlfriend, Patricia Amerdi, 40, while she was leaving the house early in the morning to Accra without any provocation and hacked her forehead, chest, and lower part of both hands she used to block the machete.

Patricia was rushed to the emergency theatre of Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital for treatment. She has since been discharged.

According to Patricia, Nana Yeboah wanted her back into a relationship after two years of breakup, but she rejected him due to his constant physical abuse when they dated for three years.

She said Nana Yeboah threatened her many times before her near-fatal machete attack.

He went into hiding after the heinous act and was declared wanted by the local police.

He was, however, found dead in an almost decomposing state in his room on Monday, August 14, 2023, when a pungent smell emitting from his room drew the attention of tenants in the house.

A bottle believed to contain poisonous substance was found beside the deceased.

The body was retrieved by police and deposited at the morgue.

The substance has also been taken for laboratory testing.