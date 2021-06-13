An elderly man, Ibrahim Maliki, who hails from Kano State in Northern Nigeria says he has been riding his bicycle for 40 years now.

According to the 68-year-old man, he wants to ride the bicycle till it is time for him to meet his maker.

In an interview with BBC Pidgin on World Bicycle Day, Mr Maliki disclosed that he bought it ₦23 (23 Naira) which is equivalent to 32 pesewas with regards to the Ghanaian Cedi.

He says the bicycle has aided his health because he has been exercising all these years.

“I buy my bicycle 40 years ago for about N23 then and I no go ever forget di happiness when I buy am.

“Then a single tyre cost less than one naira but today tyre na N2000 talk less of bicycle,” he said.

Meanwhile, he expressed worry over the risk of riding bicycle in Nigeria, adding that, drivers don’t have patience for people who ride bikes.

“Everyday if you comot dey use road one or two pipo must make you vex.

“Oga Dan Maliki say pipo wey get car feel say na dem get road but dem dey wrong, road na for everybody.”