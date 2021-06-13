The Yapei Police Command has arrested two suspects in its ongoing investigations into the murder of 40-year-old Iddrisu Fuseini.

The said arrest confirmed by the Acting Public Relations Officer of the Savannah Regional Police Command, Adjeikum Owusu, was made on Friday, June 11.

On May 21, 2021, supporters of two rival sub-chiefs, Kijasiwura Kassim and Bomborawura in Central Gonja District clashed over ownership of a gravel pit and the collection of royalty.

At the end of the clash, one casualty was reported. Iddrisu Fuseini was stabbed to death.

After a month of investigations, Kassin Yussif Korkor, 41, and another, whose identity is unknown, have been apprehended by the Police.

Image: Yapei Police apprehend suspects

According to Adjeikum Owusu, a complainant alerted the police after sighting the two suspects in a vehicle at the Yapei Police barrier in an attempt to attend the burial of the late Kijasiwura Kassim, who died due to an illness on Thursday, June 10.

“Kijasiwura Kassim died and his children who were involved in the Debre clash had to be there before they bury the corpse. Now that their father is dead, they decided to return. So, that was why they were coming from their hideouts and Police got information that they were coming.

ALSO READ:

“So, one of the complainants ran to Yapei Police Station and also informed the Police that they heard those suspects were coming to Mpaha,” he stated.

The culprits, in a report filed by Isaac Nongya, had allegedly been in hideout in Tamale.