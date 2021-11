A yet-to-be-identified man has been found dead in a river at Akyem Abekwase in the Atewa West District in the Eastern Region.

The deceased was found floating on the river Sunday morning.

Starr FM reports that the deceased attended a funeral in the community with other family members on Friday.

The cause of his drowning has not been established.

ALSO READ:

The Akyem Kwabeng Police has, however, retrieved the body to the morgue for autopsy and preservation.