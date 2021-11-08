The Police have arrested Detective Seargent Welbeck Agyina in connection with a shooting incident at Suhum on Saturday.

Two persons sustained gunshot wounds in the head while five others were rushed to the Suhum Hospital.

The incident occurred during the installation of the Suhum Akyempihene, Nana Ohene Fianko.

Detective Agyina, a direct cousin of the newly installed sub-chief, allegedly fired a pump-action gun into the crowd during the installation.

The victims have been identified as Kwakye Sandra, 23, and Boateng Roselyn, 32, who have been treated and discharged.

The rest are Ntow Francis, 27, Offei Emmanuel, 33, and Owusu Godfred, 32, who also suffered varying degrees of gunshot wounds and are still on admission.

The Eastern Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, who confirmed the arrest, disclosed the suspect suffered bruises in his right palm.

He was disarmed and handed over to the police who later sent him to the Suhum Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, investigations have begun into the unlawful discharge of firearms at the event.