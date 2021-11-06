Two persons have sustained gunshot wounds after a man mistakenly shot into a crowd at Suhum in the Eastern Region.

The incident reportedly occurred during the installation ceremony of the Akyempim Hene of Suhum, Nana Ohene Fianko.

The victims have been identified as two middle-aged women who were there to observe the ceremony with one said to be the Director of Operations at the Jubilee House.

They were rushed for treatment at the Suhum Government Hospital.

The incident disrupted the ceremony for a while, but calm was later restored while the person who fired the gun has been arrested by the Suhum police, pending investigation.

The newly installed Akyempim hene of Suhum, Nana Ohene Fianko, swore an oath of allegiance to the traditional council to remain faithful at all times.