Two women have been arrested for operating a fufu chop bar under the Mallam Interchange on the Accra-Kasoa Highway.

The two have been identified as 32-year-old Ruth Owusu and 35-year-old Mary Entia.

They were reportedly arrested on Saturday morning after videos of their operation went viral on social media.

They are currently in police custody while their cooking utensils, mortar, and pestles have been retrieved.

This comes on the back of the arrest of a couple in August 2021, for also operating a chop bar under the four-tier Pokuase Interchange.

A joint taskforce from the Greater Accra Region stormed the house of the couple operating and effected the arrest.

A viral video saw a man and woman busily pounding the fufu on the pavement.

This video caused outrage on social media causing the Greater Accra taskforce to storm the place to ensure sanity.