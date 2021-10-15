Police operatives from Ipaja Division in Lagos have rescued two children reportedly locked inside an empty water drum by their father.

The children were subjected to the punishment for eating a neighbour’s food having been starved and locked inside the house for the whole day.

Chrisosamedia reports that the incident happened at Lawani Ode Palace, Oke Odo area of New London Estate, Baruwa, Ipaja, where the father, Martins Omotoyosi, resides with the two victims, Dorca, eight and Oreofe six.

The suspect, Martins Omotoyosi, who is now in Police net, was said to have been married to the victims’ mother, who left seven years ago over constant beating and he started living with them.

However, he reportedly transferred the beating habit to the victims and was said to have constantly tortured them before they were eventually rescued.

This was confirmed by the residents, who narrated what happened when Chrisosamedia reporter visited the area and explained that it was not the first time he was torturing the victims.

One of the residents and Baale’s representative, Shakiru Lawal, stated he received a call that the suspect, Martin Omotoyosi, was torturing the victims as he used to do but has gone beyond that by putting them inside a drum in order to kill them.