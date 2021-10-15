It’s not always easy to figure out what the person on the other side of the table wants from a relationship.

Sure, you could (and should) ask the lady you’re dating what she wants, but let’s be honest: that’s easier said than done.

Here’s an excellent place to start for those inquisitive about what women really desire from guys.

Always keep in mind that each person is unique, therefore this list should serve as a starting point.

It will take time, effort, and trust to properly meet the demands of the lady in your life (or the woman you’d like to have in your life).

Listen with intuition and empathy

Many of the beneficial characteristics on this list can be traced back to this. The answer is simple: you must listen to your partner if you want to know what they desire.

Being an intuitive and empathic listener seems nice in principle, but it can be difficult to understand what it means in practice. It entails being present (rather than waiting for your turn to speak) and being able to follow and adjust to the rhythm of a good discussion.

Be open and honest in your communication

In the same way that you would like your partner to express their needs directly to you, your communication style may be causing them to feel the same way. It should not be the obligation of your spouse to solve your emotional state as if it were a riddle and vice versa. Couples that do not learn to communicate intentionally will have problems with intimacy, conflict, and relational growth.

Treat other ladies with respect

Speaking poorly of women in your life, such as an ex-girlfriend or a supervisor, may be perceived as a lack of regard for women in general. Of course, not everyone will have faultless interactions with the people in their lives, whether they are women or not. When you make broad remarks like “insane” or “unreasonable” without being able to explain why you feel that way, it comes seen as suspect. Take care how you talk about women in general.

Recognise the subtleties of permission

Hard stop. No woman wants to date a man who makes her feel uncomfortable. First and foremost, grasp the fundamentals of enthusiastic consent. From there, remember that as you explore the boundaries of your sexual relationship, you’ll likely have a series of conversations about what interests you, what doesn’t, what you’re comfortable with, and what you’re not. Don’t clam up at the first hint of confusion; instead, use these dialogues to take the relationship ahead.

Take care of your own space

It’s easy to let your personal life fall by the wayside when you’re in a relationship. And as you become closer in your relationship, your lives begin to naturally converge. What’s the end result? The boundary between alone time and time with others begins to slant toward the latter. You don’t have to—or even should—do everything together just because you’re partners.

Show affection

There are many methods to express your love, and people react to affection signals in different ways. Seeing your partner as unique and listening to their needs and desires are critical qualities for every relationship to thrive. These abilities help to keep the partnership going during tough times.

Be generous with your resources

Generosity, like listening, is a value that runs through many other characteristics. Generosity is crucial in all aspects of a relationship. Giving and receiving affection, doing things for one another to make life easier, forgiving one another, and keeping your partner sexually fulfilled are all things that demand a generous heart. It’s been examined extensively: most notably, a large-scale 2006 poll concluded that “generosity” is the most crucial characteristic in marriage.

Be willing to admit when you’re wrong

Defensiveness is a natural human reaction. We are all designed to protect ourselves, and this can lead to defensive behaviour. Defensive behaviour occurs in all relationships at some point. However, if you or your partner are always on the lookout for opportunities to jump into a defensive mode of communication, it may be extremely damaging to your relationship.