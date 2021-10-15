Award-winning sports broadcaster, Patrick Osei-Agyemang, has taken a swipe at actor John Dumelo for criticising Asante Kotoko.

The renowned politician, following the Porcupine Warriors’ 1-0 defeat to Al Hilal United in a pre-season defeat in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday, took to social media to mock and criticise the club.

Defender Christopher Nettey’s own goal made the difference after the game.

Several supporters of the club descended on Mr Dumelo for claiming the club will still lose out on winning anything in the upcoming season.

Countryman Songo, as widely known in the sports fraternity and a Kotoko supporter, also replied him, saying a woman whipped him to win the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary seat during the 2020 elections.

Woman chop you for election apuuu🔥😂 https://t.co/8kOTrSFKOW — Patrick Osei-Agyeman (@countrymansongo) October 14, 2021

Mr Dumelo lost the 2020 parliamentary election to Lydia Alhassan of the New Patriotic Party. The actor contested on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.