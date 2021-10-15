Tetteh Quarshie - East Legon road to be closed for 2 days

The Tetteh Quarshie – East Legon road will be temporarily closed to traffic for repairs.

This is according to a statement from the Roads Ministry through the Department of Urban Roads.

The closure will begin at midnight on Friday, October 15, will end at midnight on Sunday, October 16.

This is to allow the contractor to repair deteriorated sections of the road.

READ ALSO:

Meanwhile, the Department of Urban Roads has entreated motorists to follow the traffic diversion signs placed at various sections of the road while repairs are ongoing.

“Please bear with us as we strive to eliminate the bottlenecks in our traffic system,” the Department said in an October 12 announcement.