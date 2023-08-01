A newly appointed Magistrate, Musa Semwogerere, has been nabbed for posing as a woman to sit for exams for his girlfriend at the Law Development Centre (LDC) Lira, Uganda.

According to reports, he was promoted to the rank of grade one magistrate by the Judicial Service Commission two weeks ago. Semwogerere fondly called Mukisa Anthony was caught red-handed while writing exams for his girlfriend, Irene Mutonyi.

The accused has been charged with two counts of forgery and remanded to prison till August 3. Pictures of him dressed as a woman with braided hair have gone viral on social media.

LDC director, in a statement said he will ensure that this case is prosecuted fully to its conclusion, including all other culpable persons.

“LDC is currently conducting final written examinations across all its three Campuses- Kampala, Lira and Mbarara. LDC does not condone any act of examination malpractice. We will continue with our zero tolerance policy towards any such conduct.”

In a related development, the Judiciary confirmed in a statement, that the suspect has been relieved of his appointment.

“The Judiciary would like to inform the general public that Mr Ssemwogerere Ammaari Musa, one of the newly recruited Magistrates Grade I will not be employed into the Judiciary Service,” the letter reads in part.