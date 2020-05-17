A 55-year-old Osmanu Mumuni has been arrested by the Weija Divisional Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit for cutting off part of his son’s ear with blade.

Today, May 17, 202, the police received a report from the mother of the child that the day before her ex-husband assaulted their son.

According to her, Mr Mumuni, whom the boy stayed with, allegedly had part of his right ear chopped off and allegedly also placed his fingers in an open fire after suspecting him of stealing GH¢250.00 at Obuom-Domeabra.

ALSO READ

The victim, who was going through severe pains at the time of this report and with marks of assault all over his body, was sent to the Amanfro Polyclinic where he was treated and discharged.

He has been handed over to his mother as investigations continue.

The suspect, who is in police custody, confessed to the crime but claimed the victim was stubborn, hence his action.