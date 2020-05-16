Herona Company Limited has donated medical supplies worth GH¢229,835.05 to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The list of items included but not limited to nebuliser, suction machine, ethanol, sprayers, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), ambu bags and chlorine.

The Director of the company, Christine Oko, said the outfit recognised the need to supply medical equipment and pharmaceutical products as part of its corporate social responsibility, and in response to the ongoing crisis around the world and in Ghana, hence the donation.

She commended the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital for the critical role it is playing in managing the COVID-19, adding that the items are to help to take the care of patients and also to protect the frontline staff.

Receiving the medical suppliers, the Director of Administration at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Muhammad Munir Alhassan commended the company for their support and assured that the suppliers would be used for the intended purpose.

Mr Alhassan said the premiere health centre needs more PPEs in the fight against coronavirus pandemic.

He told Adom News that in as much as the pandemic continues; there will be the need for more PPEs to support the operations of the hospital.