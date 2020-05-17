Ghana international, Raphael Dwamena, has returned to Real Zaragoza training after recovering from a heart problem after seven months.

Dwamena’s loan spell at Zaragoza abruptly ended after he was diagnosed with a heart problem in October but successfully underwent surgery in January at the Miguel Servet Hospital in Zaragoza.

On Saturday afternoon, Dwamena joined his teammates for individual training session and continues to take steps forward in its set-up for the return to the official competition.

The 24 year-old was guided by technical team headed by Víctor Fernández.

Dwamena is currently on a season-long loan deal at Real Zaragoza from Spanish La Liga club UD Levante.

Football in Spain is expected to return in June if everything goes as planned.

Prior to the start of the 2019/20 season, he was farmed out to the Spanish second-tier club after struggling for a starting place at Levante since joining them from Swiss side FC Zurich in 2018.

Dwamena scored two goals in nine matches for Real Zaragoza in the La Liga 2 before he was retired prematurely in October due to his health conditions.

He has capped nine times for the senior national team of Ghana.