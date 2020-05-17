French tactician, Hervé Renard, says he is eyeing a possible return to Ghana as he dreams of winning the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) with the Black Stars.

Coach Renard was the assistant coach to Claude Le Roy when the Black Stars won bronze at the 2008 African Cup of Nations hosted by Ghana.

Speaking to TV3 in an interview, the former Lille manager said his dream is to help Ghana to conquer Africa again.

“Yes, I have to come back one day to help one country to win,” he said.

“That country has not won it for a long time and that is your country Ghana.

“I will love to win this feat with the Black Stars,” he added.

READ ALSO

The 51-year-old led Zambia to win the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations where the Chipolopolo beat Ghana in the semi-finals.

He also guided Ivory Coast to their second Afcon title in 2015 in Equatorial Guinea, also beating Ghana in the finals in post-match penalties.

The former Ghana assistant coach is currently handling the Saudi Arabia national team after his spell with Morocco came to an end in June 2019.

Renard coached Morocco at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Ghana, a four-time champion, has failed to lift a continental title since last winning it in 1982.

The Black Stars have come close to winning the prestigious trophy thrice but lost in the finals of 1992, 2010 and 2015 editions.