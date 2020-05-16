A number of people are reported to have escaped death through a fuel tanker in Kintampo in the Bono East region.

According to witnesses who spoke to Adom TV’s Nana Wiafe Akenten, the fuel tanker, out of nowhere, crushed into the passengers’ waiting area at the lorry station.



Fortunately, no casualty or death was recorded.

Driver of the vehicle, who also spoke to Adom TV, explained that one of the pumps of the vehicle failed and in an attempt to slow down the vehicle it curved into the lorry station, running over the pavements and destroying the pavilion structures of the traders.



The fuel tanker, after the accident, has since been moved away to ease traffic in the area.