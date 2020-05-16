Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has said the novel coronavirus pandemic has exposed charlatan pastors who claim to be men of God.

Mr Agyapong made the statement amid renewed attacks against Ghana’s only Angel, Bishop Obinim on Accra based Net 2 TV.

According to the controversial lawmaker, ‘these pastors’ are nothing to write home about and that they should bow their heads in shame for failing to foretell or predict the coming of the deadly virus.

Sometimes I wonder why all these so-called men of God are still in this country when we are being haunted by coronavirus. Why can’t they use their powers to stop this virus. So you see, you are all fake, someone like Obinim has nothing to offer us. In fact, this virus has proven that you are all fake, he noted.

He dared Bishop Obinim saying; if you have the powers you claim you do, go to the hospitals and show your powers by healing all Covid-19 patients and then we will know that indeed you have powers.

The maverick politician and business mogul some months ago vowed to expose pastors in the country he believes are fraudsters and are only working for their selfish interests and not for God’s.

The first ‘man of God’ he attacked was Bishop Obinim of the International God’s Way Church. His attack on Bishop Obinim led to the duo throwing salvos at each other in the media.

Bishop Obinim, however, recently threatened to deal ruthlessly with Mr Agyapong in the ‘spiritual realm.’

According to him, Mr Agyapong is getting on his nerves, for which reason he (Obinim) would spiritually silence him once and for all.