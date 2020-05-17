Head coach of Hearts of Oak, Edward Nii Odoom, has replied striker Bernard Arthur for describing him as a man with ‘no balls’.

The player, a former Liberty Professionals striker, joined the club under the auspices of former coach, Kim Grant.

Following the departure of Grant, the striker has enjoyed limited playing time under the current coach.

However, in an interview with Asempa FM‘s Sergio Manucho, he descended on the coach and accused him of ignoring him during big matches.

According him, the former Tema Youth gaffer has not been fair to him and if he wants him out, he (Edward Nii Odoom) should be bold and tell him.

“Coach Odoom wasn’t fair. He doesn’t have balls,” he said.

“I have met coaches like Sam Arday, Orlando Wellington, and others.

“If you don’t want a player, just tell him straight forward, it can even be a text message, but don’t play mind games on the player,” he added.

Reacting to this, coach Odoom, speaking on Agro Ne Fom on Adom TV on Saturday, reiterated that he has never treated any player at the club unfairly.

According to him, he gives the players equal opportunity to exhibit what they have.

Coach Odoom also dismissed allegations that he features unregistered players in matches.