The Police Intelligence Directorate on Monday, November 22, 2021, arrested one Nii Ponponsuo, after seeing a viral video in which the suspect was captured loading a pump-action gun with cartridges and making threatening utterances.

The Police, after reviewing the video, conducted a special exercise that led to the suspect’s arrest from his hideout.

A search conducted led to the retrieval of one 12 bore SB pump-action gun.

Currently, he is assisting the Police investigation and will be put before court on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

The Police Administration would like to continue to caution the general public, especially, individuals who have a penchant for the display of weapons and issuing threats to desist from such unlawful acts.

The police say anyone arrested will be dealt with according to law.