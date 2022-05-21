After eight years of losing his mother, actor Majid Michel has opened up about how the incident shaped his life as a Christian.

The actor said his mother’s passing was one of the difficult times in his life given the close relationship they had.

The popular actor revealed that, he decided to take the things of God serious to fulfill his mother’s wish.

“My mother introduced me to pastors and wanted me to be grounded in the faith and so I took it upon myself to honour her through that,” he told Afia Amankwa Tamakloe on M’ashyase3 show.

Despite the grief, Mr Michel said it helped him embark on a soul searching to understand Christianity and God’s existence better.

“In 2014, I decided to look for God and after eight years, I know that there is God” he stated.

Majid Michel and his mum, Paulina.

Following this spiritual awakening, Majid says he has come to the realisation that, the ultimate thing for every human being on earth is to find God and develop a relationship with him.

Paulina Olympio, mother of the renowned actor passed in October 2014 at the Ghana Canada Hospital at East Legon, Accra.

She was 63.

Play the video above for more: