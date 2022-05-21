One of the fastest-growing retail brands in electronic and home appliance products in Ghana, The Makers Electronics Company Limited, has won the Outstanding Customer Service Award, Electronics category, at the 2022 Ghana-West Africa Business Excellence Awards.

The 5th edition of the awards organised by KN Unique Communications, held at the plush Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra, provided a platform to recognize individuals and companies that create a friendly atmosphere to welcome investors and significantly play a role in the development of the business economy in Ghana, and other respective companies in West Africa.

The CEO of the company, Mr. Stephen Essoun, was accompanied by two ambassadors of The Makers Electronic brand, namely, IBK a seasoned radio and television personality and actor Papa Nii also known in showbiz circles as Osophagus. Mrs Akua Saah Essoun COO of the company was engaged with normal duties which saw her absence as well as Fidel Nana Kwabena Essoun (Junior Makers). Fameye and Comedian OB Amponsah were out of the country Germany and South Africa respectively.

Speaking on the award, which is the fifth award his company has received in barely two years of the company’s existence, he said, “I am happy to receive this award but more focused on physical expansion. It feels great to be appreciated on a worthy course. We will continue to serve the good people of Ghana with the best in consumer electronics and home appliances. By the special Grace of God, we have three more branches currently under way bringing our total to eight for now.

Soon we will be all over Ghana.”

Mr. Essoun, who is also the CEO of Hi-Lynks Communications, an organisation he’s run for nearly a decade, added that, “Our good works will surely speak for us on this journey. I will urge all to buy from The Makers Electronics Company Ltd, as we stand tall in the sale of quality but affordable home appliances and consumer electronics. Our products and prices, customer services as evidenced by this current award is second to none.”

More about the WABEA

The Ghana – West Africa Business Excellence Awards by West Africa Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Strategic Accountancy Africa provides a platform to recognize individuals and companies that create a friendly atmosphere to welcome investors and/or play a significant role in the development of various sectors in Ghana and West Africa at large

The Awards recognizes the industry’s merits and sets a benchmark for excellence, whilst rewarding innovative ideas that have pushed the boundaries of what is possible.

The Awards recognizes excellence in industries, sectors and individual/personality excellence.

The 2022 Awards celebrated the outstanding achievements of organizations and individuals in the West Africa business region.

The purpose of the award is also to bring together business players and recognize achievements from local and international companies involved in various sectors.

The Makers Electronics story

In barely one year and six months of its operations, The Makers Electronics Company Limited has 5 branches, three within the Greater Accra Region, and two in Kumasi and Takoradi respectively. The company is expanding currently with three additional branches in Accra to bring the total to eight.

The company is still working on extending its branch network to make its services readily available in many parts of the country.

Mr. Essoun, who is also the CEO of Hi-Lynks Communications, an organisation he's run for nearly a decade, added that,

Other Awards

The Chief Executive Officer of The Makers Electronics Company Limited, Stephen Essoun, was on Friday, April 29, named the ‘Young Achiever of the Year’, 2022, at the Ghana CEO Vision and Awards.

On the same Friday, April 29, 2022, The Makers Electronics also picked up two separate awards at the Responsible Business and Leadership Excellence Awards, 2021, held at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra.

The Makers Electronics picked up the Responsible Electronics Retail Company of the year for 2021, and the Responsible Emerging Electronics Brand of the year 2021.

The RBLEA, which covers the areas of banking, aviation, information technology, telecommunication, manufacturing, and retail sectors, mainly recognizes companies and individuals for their performance in the previous year.

The Makers Electronics Company Limited in 2021, received the ‘Promising Company of the Year’ award at the Ghana Business Awards.

The awardees at the 2022 WABEA were selected through a rigorous competitive process, with an independent Awarding Board that determined the final list.

Members of the Awarding Board are HRM Okatakyei Nana Asafo Boakye III, Ruler of Sanzule Nzemah Kingdom.

Tiguidanke Camara, Chairperson of Tigui Mining Group (TMG), Simeon Freeman, Chairman of Consolidated Group Inc, and Patrick Nana Asiedu – Director, Strategic Accountancy Africa.

Other companies that picked awards on the night include Total Petroleum Ghana PLC, B-Plus, Zenith Bank Ghana Limited, Blowchem Industries Limited, Starlife Assurance Company Limited, Bui Power Authority, ADK Consortium, Edmark International Ghana, and Gaso Petroleum Limited.

The others are Ethiopian Airlines, Emirates Airline, Eko Energies, Enterprise Transitions, Alpha TND Limited, Ghacem Limited, Interplast Limited, Appointed Time Screen Printing, Omega Risk Solutions and Newlife Homeopathic Hospital.

The rest are United Bank for Africa, Vanguard Assurance, Bayport Financial Services, SONA Group Nigeria, Renergy Power Solutions Nigeria, Rocksters Roofings Systems Limited, Sunshine Healthcare Limited, and QGMI Construction.