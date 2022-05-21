Following almost 4 hours of rain, parts of Accra and other urban centres in the Greater Accra Region, including North Kaneshie, Kwame Nkrumah Circle and Kasoa have been flooded.

The phenomenon has obstructed traffic flow on major parts of the road in the capital.

Already, some Ghanaians have taken to Twitter to share videos of flooded areas after Saturday evening’s rain;

Also, some homes have flooded as a result.

Parts of Accra flooded after Saturday's rains
