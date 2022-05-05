Ghanaian actor turned evangelist, Majid Michel is urging unbelievers to accept Jesus Christ as their Lord and personal saviour.

As a former atheist, the actor said he decided to build a relationship with God and his life has never been the same.

Majid Michel in an interview encouraged atheists to seek the face of God and build a relationship with him.

“If you are an atheist and you are out there, find God and have a relationship with Him” he added.

ALSO READ:

Majid Michel actor said the easiest way to build a relationship with God is by seeing Him as a lover.