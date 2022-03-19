Former President John Dramani Mahama has called for the immediate reopening of land borders.

Mr Mahama, in a Facebook post, said “the long border closures have devastated the economy of our border communities.”

President Nana Akufo-Addo on March 22, 2020, announced the closure of the country’s land, sea and air borders as part of measures to reduce the importation of the dreaded coronavirus disease.

The air border was opened on September 1, 2020, and subsequently the sea borders.

Despite several appeals to the government by lawmakers from the land border communities for the borders to be opened, the government has argued that opening the borders would lead to the importation of more Covid-19 cases.

ALSO READ:

Government later indicated that it is deliberating at Cabinet to open the borders.

Mr Mahama believes “government’s announcement that it is deliberating at Cabinet about a possible opening of our land borders is long overdue. Let’s open the land borders now!”

Meanwhile, the Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has intimated that government is set to ease restrictions at the country’s land borders.

According to him, President Akufo-Addo has been holding series of meetings over the issue.