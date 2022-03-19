The headteacher of Dadiase Adele M/A in the Oti Region has been shot in a robbery operation.

The incident occurred on Friday evening.

Information gathered by Adom News’ Obrempongba Job indicated the headteacher, William Chamamin, together with his students and some teachers were returning from a sports tournament at Keri in the Nkwanta South Municipality.

The robbers, numbering about nine, are said to have shot Mr Chamamin twice but the bullet failed to penetrate.

ALSO READ:

The robbers bolted with items including mobile phones, laptops, motorbikes among others belonging to the teachers and other commuters.

They also reportedly fled with an amount of over GHS700.

Some students of Adomi-Challah basic school were also caught up in the operation.

The timely intervention of the Nkwanta South Divisional Police command led to the arrest of two suspects with others on the run.