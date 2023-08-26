The Office of former President John Dramani Mahama says they have been made aware of false

publications claiming that he is the fourth richest person in Ghana and worth around $900 million.

A statement signed by his aide, Joyce Bawa Mogtari said the office wishes to state categorically that the publications are entirely false and baseless.

“Mr Mahama vehemently denies the claims, which he considers yet another attempt to discredit his reputation, cause disaffection for him, and undermine his leadership of selfless service.

“These malicious false publications from obvious political opponents will be expected as Ghana approaches the 2024 general elections, an election John Mahama will win,” the statement read in parts.

The office added the publication is part of a deliberate and discredited strategy by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to spread lies and seek to generate public disaffection for the leader and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The Office has, therefore, urged Ghanaians to disregard this false claim and any similar future

publications.

“Instead, we encourage the public to focus on holding the nonperforming NPP government accountable for its gross mismanagement of the economy and dissipation of state resources,” the statement admonished.

The statement emphasised Mr Mahama remains committed to an issue-based campaign that seeks to salvage our country from the incompetent, inept and terrible administration

of Akufo-Addo and Bawumia.

