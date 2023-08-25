

Former President John Mahama has joined world leaders to congratulate Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, and his people for the successful landing of the Chandrayaan-3 craft on the moon.

The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft successfully landed on the moon’s surface on Wednesday, making India the first country to have landed near the moon’s south pole.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Mahama stated that the adventure was historic and a testimony to what can be achieved when a nation perseveres and dares to dream.

“For me, it is also a confirmation of the boundless possibilities that exist in our unending quest for knowledge about our universe,” he lauded.

For me, it is also a confirmation of the… — John Dramani Mahama (@JDMahama) August 23, 2023

Only four countries have successfully landed a craft on the moon – the US, the former Soviet Union (Russia), China and now India.

India, however, is the first to land a spacecraft on the lunar south pole.