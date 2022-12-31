Former President John Mahama has extended commiserations to the family of Brazilian football legend, Pele following his demise.

Mr Mahama has lauded Pele was one of the greatest footballers that ever lived, beautified the game and iconised the No. 10 shirt.

Born Edson Arantes do Nascimento, the greatest footballer passed on on December 29, 2022.

He was 82 years.

He had been suffering with kidney and prostate problems in recent years.

Pele had surgery to remove a tumour from his colon in September 2021 at the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo, after the tumour was detected in routine tests.

In a Facebook post, the former President said he [Pele] inspired many as children, some of whom grew up to become great footballers.

“He also was an icon for those of us who never got round to mastering the game. In the brief moments we had the ball at our feet we dreamed that we were like the great soccer maestro.

“He was a respected global ambassador and symbol of courage, peace and hope for many, particularly the black race,” he mourned.

Below is Mr Mahama’s post: