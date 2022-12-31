The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) has called on the Ghana Health Service (GHS) to evaluate the COVID-19 situation in China and advise Ghanaians.

GUTA’s request comes ahead of the lifting of travel restrictions to China.

China is set to lift its travel ban on January 8, 2023, following restriction in 2020 since the outbreak of the Coronavirus disease.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, GUTA President, Dr Joseph Obeng, stated their request is in the right direction since most traders go to China to transact business.

“As we all know, China is a major destination of import for many Ghanaian traders, and as a result of the long wait, most Ghanaian businesses will want to resume their business trips to this productive and beautiful country,” he said.