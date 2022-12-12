The Ghana Union of Traders’ Association (GUTA) has appealed to the business community for a reduction in goods and services to reflect the appreciation of the cedi.

This, GUTA believes, will make the consuming public feel the impact of this positive trend.

The local currency is currently trading at GHS12 to USD1 after months of depreciation.

In a statement GUTA lauded government and the Bank of Ghana (BoG) for the efforts made to stabilise the currency.

The association has, however, appealed to the government to continue with more efforts to sustain the programme and bring relief to the business community.

Meanwhile, GUTA has expressed hope of seeing further and continuous appreciation of the cedi and envisaged that the economy will turn around in the shortest possible time.