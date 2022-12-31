President Nana Akufo-Addo has joined the football fraternity and the rest of the world to mourn Brazilian football legend, Pele.

President Akufo-Addo like many has eulogised Pele for his football skills which placed him on the world map.

Taking to his Twitter page, the President said Pele’s death has made the world sports poorer, adding his memory will forever be cherished.

He stated there will be none like Pele as he extends condolences to his family, the Brazilian government, people and football lovers around the world.

May his (@Pele) soul rest in perfect peace with the blessings of the Almighty. pic.twitter.com/0fiyYqY7lc — Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) December 30, 2022

Arguably the greatest player ever, Pele died at the age of 82 on Thursday, December 29, 2022.

He had been suffering from kidney and prostate problems in recent years.

Pele had surgery to remove a tumour from his colon in September 2021 at the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo, after the tumour was detected in routine tests.

He was readmitted to the hospital in late November 2022.

Born Edson Arantes do Nascimento, he is credited with scoring a world record 1,281 goals in 1,363 appearances during a 21-year career, including 77 goals in 92 matches for his country.