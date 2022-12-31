Gospel musician, Empress Gifty, could not hold her tears as she opened up on how the marital journey with outspoken politician, Hopeson Adorye, has been.

The duo tied the knot in a colourful ceremony on December 28, 2018.

According to her, their four years marital journey has been nothing short of joy, peace and fulfilment, something she says really means a lot to her.

In a video on social media, Mrs Adorye stated she cannot fathom how her husband found her worthy despite several criticisms and allegations from people.

She noted she is currently enjoying a peaceful life – thanks to her husband, who she described as a good man.

She stressed Mr Adorye was an answer to her prayer on marriage.

ALSO READ:

Empress Gifty sends lovely message to husband, Hopeson Adorye

My wife’s critics wish they had her in their lives – Hopeson Adorye

To Empress Gifty, it hurts when people who do not know her husband insult him as there is more to him [Hopeson] than what people see and know him for because of politics.

The video has sparked reactions on social media.

Below is the full video: