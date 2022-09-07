A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Hopeson Adorye, has said that people criticising his wife want her.

Empress Gifty has been in the trends for the outfit she put on for the ‘Ashaiman To The World’ Concert.

According to critics, she is a gospel musician and should have worn something that will not expose her vitals to patrons of the show.

But speaking in an interview with Accra-based Okay FM, Mr Adorye said “when someone is doing her thing and people sitting behind will be saying what they want. Those criticising her want her.

“We are moving forward. A mother of mine told me that if you don’t want someone to be popular, don’t talk ill about the person. When you say good things about people, they don’t hear it but immediately something negative is said about someone it flies easily.”

Empress Gifty tackles Ghanaians over hip pad saga