Gospel Artiste, Empress Gifty, has set tongues wagging over her choice of outfit she wore to perform at the ‘Ashaiman to Da World’ concert.

The music show by Stonebwoy happened over the weekend and saw dozens of Ghanaian acts mount the stage to thrill their fans.

However, Empress Gifty’s performance from the show has been trending on social media with backlash over her outfit.

The gospel artiste left her curves on wild display with her back sides bouncing as she wore a white t-shirt over black and white leggings.

According to critics, she dressed like a ‘slay queen’ and not a gospel singer.

According to some social media users, Empress Gifty’s outfit was immoral for someone who is a gospel singer.