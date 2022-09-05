South Africa-based Ghanaian, Abraham Acheampong, has revealed that his wife threatened to commit suicide if he did not travel abroad after his unpleasant stay in Asia.



In an interview on SVTV Africa, Mr Acheampong indicated that after his horrible experience in Thailand and Malaysia, he decided to return home. But his wife threatened to take poison because she could not stand the humiliation.



According to his wife, coming back home empty-handed to settle would be a disgraceful act. As a result, he came to Ghana but did not go home to his family.



“I was shy to return home, so I stayed with a friend at Techiman for a while. I called my wife to inform her that I was in Ghana and would come home soon, but my wife said she ill kill herself if I came.



“So my in-laws advised me to stay there and that they would help me find another country to migrate to. I stayed there for six months and engaged another ‘connection man’ to South Africa,” he recounted.



Speaking about his time abroad, he disclosed that he was disappointed by a travel agent. Mr Acheampong mentioned that he was headed to Thailand but had to stop over in Malaysia for a visa for Thailand. According to him, West Africans were denied entry into Thailand because they suspected that many were drug dealers.



“The denial was for Nigerians only, but some Nigerians used Ghanaian passports, so we were also denied entry. Many of them use Ghanaian passports. They are ruining Ghana’s image there.



“I decided to return to Malaysia, but I had no money left and could not make international calls to Ghana from Myanmar. I slept at the Myanmar airport for two weeks waiting for money to buy a ticket to Malaysia. I had to edit the date on the flight ticket for a visa,” Mr Acheampong said on Daily Hustle Worldwide.



In Malaysia, he mentioned that there were very few jobs available for foreign nationals. Some Ghanaians had stayed there for over two decades without proper paying jobs, hence his decision to return to Ghana.