Black Galaxies head coach, Annor Walker, has revealed that his side conceded the two goals against Nigeria due to loss of concentration.

Having secured a 2-0 win at the Cape Coast Stadium in the first leg of the final round of qualifiers of the Championship of African Nations [CHAN], the Black Galaxies conceded two goals in the second half to end the tie 2-2 on aggregates in the return leg tie.

However, the Galaxies booked their place in the CHAN tournament scheduled to be hosted in Algeria next year after beating the Super Eagles B of Nigeria 5-4 on penalty shootouts at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium on Saturday.

Quizzed why his side conceded the goals, the former Great Olympics and Berekum Chelsea coach reiterated that his side lost concentration which led them to concede the goals.

READ ALSO

“Nigeria started both halves on a good note but we were still cautious because we knew their game plan,” he said on Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“Especially in the second half, they came at us with the ball and we conceded the two goals after losing concentration but I knew we were still going to win.

“Credit to my players for not giving up. The technical team and the playing body have done a great job because playing away is not always easy but for the team to beat Nigeria on a penalty shootout to qualify for the CHAN tournament, it is a good achievement,” he added.

The Black Galaxies have made a return to the CHAN for the first time in eight years.