President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, has eulogised George Boateng for leaving his role at Aston Villa to focus on the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

Last month, Boateng tendered his resignation letter as the U-23 coach of the Premier League side to focus on his role as Black Stars assistant coach.

Mr Okraku, speaking in an interview, said Boateng’s resignation has demonstrated that he is ready to serve the country with his qualities to ensure that Ghana excels at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

He added that Boateng’s bravery and willingness to serve the country should be an example for many to follow.

“I think George is a committed son of Ghana and he’s said this on numerous platforms. He has contributed his part to Ghana’s qualification to the world cup and he is ready to serve,” the GFA president told Adom TV.

“He has left Aston Villa to serve the country and I doff my hat to him, he is the kind of quality that we need and I am looking forward to him playing a big role in the Ghanaian football ecosystem,” he added.

Boateng was appointed as one of Black Stars’ assistant coaches following the appointment of coach Otto Addo.

Meanwhile, Ghana, who have been housed in Group H, will open their campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.

Four days later, the Black Stars return to action with a clash with South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana will wrap up its group stage adventure with its much-anticipated encounter with Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.