More than 1,000 junior physicians have reportedly been compelled to stay home after completing their housemanship.

This is according to reports confirmed by the Ghana Medical Association and the Parliamentary Select Committee on Health.

Reports say the affected doctors will be unemployed for now since the Finance Ministry has not granted the necessary financial approval for them to be offered permanent jobs due to the government’s difficulties in raising income.

A member of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Health, Dr Sebastian Ngmenenso Sandaare, described the incident as unfortunate.

In an interview on Accra-based TV3, he noted that the country desperately needs doctors but they are now being sent home due to a lack of funding to hire them.

On his part, GMA’s President, Dr Justice Yankson, said the Association is gravely concerned about the situation.

He explained that relevant stakeholders are being engaged to address the issue.

“It’s something that is of concern to us and we have been working with the Ministry of Health and Finance to find a way out of the unfortunate arrangements in place currently. It all has to do with the issue of financial clearance and processes they will have to go through,” he noted.

Dr Yankson added that the young doctors are getting frustrated and if the situation is not resolved most of them will also join the long list of medical professionals who are leaving the country.